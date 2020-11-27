











Lockdowns, curfews, and remote work don’t exactly make it easy to live a balanced lifestyle. And yet, exercise is essential for our well-being.

Now that Monaco has closed all gyms, in recent weeks sport aficionados have seen their routines turned upside down. And while studies show that working out regularly improves the body’s resistance to Covid-19, lockdown has made the task a little more complicated.

Being physically active is critical for health and well-being – it can help to add years to life and life to years WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

We spoke to personal trainers Sébastien Amoros and Robin Boubehira about how you can continue working out in Monaco and what facilities are available to help you exercise in full respect of government regulations.