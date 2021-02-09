











In 2027, Monégasque citizens, residents, commuters and tourists will all be able to take advantage of a brand new shopping centre. It will be split over five floors and include 41 state-owned appartments.

A shopping lovers may rejoice, but they will have to be patient. There are six more years to go until this 33,900m2 centre, which aims to transform local business, will open its doors to the public. However, its architecture is completed and can already be admired.

We are calling this a renovation project, but that’s not what it is at all! This is a complete overhaul, a total redevelopment. Elodie Kheng, Director of the State Property Authority

Located between the Léo Ferré Concert Hall, Fontvielle Port and Avenue Albert II, it bears witness to the imagination of two Italian architects: Massimilano and Doriana. In terms of construction, the Montpellian real estate company Socri Reim will be building the new landmark. Upon completion, the shopping centre will be composed of five floors and surrounded by almost 2000 trees.

A multifunctional space

As well as shops there will be a hypermarket, restaurants and a multiplex cinema. Currently covering 13,245m2 this renovation project will increase the retail space to 33,900m2. However, if the offices used by Monégasque state administration or the Monaco Bus Company were to be included, then this surface area would total 40,820m2.







