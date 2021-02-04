











In February 2021, a new concrete plant will be installed in Monaco as part of the off-shore extension project taking place in the Principality. The aim is to limit the environmental impact and facilitate logistical aspects of the construction works in Mareterra, Europe’s most ambitious construction project.

Construction workers in the Principality are preparing to build a huge concrete plant in Mareterra. In an effort to reduce the noise and pollution caused by concrete mixing trucks supplying the building works, a plan to produce concrete on site has been devised. Once the new plant is up and running, it will produce 70m3 of concrete per hour.

>> READ ALSO: Formula 1 workers will not stop despite confinement

What is happening in Mareterra? An off-shore landscaping project is currently taking place, in an effort to add more land to Monaco’s coast line, an area which will be known as Mareterra. SAM l’Anse Du Portier are behind the project and are responsible for its conception, development, funding and marketing. According to the company’s plans, the new land will stretch from the Grimaldi Forum to the Formula 1 Grand Prix tunnel.

An environmentally friendly construction

It is hoped that the plant will be up and running by the middle of March 2021. However, it is a temporary structure and will be dismantled once the Manterra project is complete. Over its lifetime, the plant is expected to produce a total of 120,000 m3 of concrete.

>> READ ALSO: Marie-Pierre Gramaglia: “We are working on a line between Nice and Cap d’Ail”

As well as producing concrete so efficiently, the plant will drastically reduce the amount of lorries coming backwards and forwards to the construction site. Now, only cement and aggregate will be delivered via truck, which will have a very positive impact on the environment.