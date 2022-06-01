Representatives from countries around the world met in the Principality this May to ensure that international and economic cooperation continues despite conflicts.

Organised by the International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry United Arab Emirates (IUBCCI UAE), the event brought together members of government, representatives of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and investors.

Among many speakers: Dr. Nasty Vlădoiu from IUBCCI Worldwide Headquarter presented the activities the world’s largest non-profit organisation of the bi-national (bilateral) chambers of commerce and industry; Slavi Kutchoukov presented a new Financial Platform Slavi.io. – a multi-chain cryptocurrency platform that allows users to take advantage of blockchain technology’s benefits with the fewest possible iterations; Doronin Roman, founder of “Uh.app”, presented United Hunters Application; Olga Fleming, Business Angel Investor UAE gave a speech on the subject “How to take the investors for startups”.

The event concluded with a red carpet gala dinner at the Salle Empire of the Hôtel de Paris. On this occasion, IUBCCI UAE welcomed a special guest – H.E. Dawood Mohammad Khalid Ahmad Mohammed, delegated from Ministry Of Economy UAE.

Monaco was a perfect place… It was about inviting our guests to an edition that met their expectations and, why not, even exceeded them Cristina Ciobanu, Chairman IUBCCI UAE & President of Diplomacy Chamber of Commerce Romania/UAE

Child Care Monaco charity auction

The gala dinner was also marked by a charity auction for Child Care Monaco, represented by Martine Ackermann. Three masterpieces from the modern artists Sigurd Tanghe, Elodie Rodrigo, GAT were sold out at the quiet auction raising 4040 euros for children in need in India. The funds will be used for a summer camp in Jali Munda Slum of Bhubaneswar, the poorest area of India, to organise dance, sport, music and art activities for children.