How many people live in Monaco?

The total is an estimate based on the figure from the census carried out in en 2016.

As at 31 December 2022, the Institut Monégasque de la Statistique et des Études Économiques (IMSEE – Monaco Statistics) estimates the Principality’s population to be 39,050 inhabitants. This is a small drop, 0.1%, compared to the estimate provided in 2021 (39,100 inhabitants).

The annual estimate is determined by applying the year’s natural balance (adding births, subtracting deaths) and migration balance (adding arrivals, subtracting departures) to the previous year’s estimate or census, whichever is more recent. The balances are determined by figures from the Registry Office at the Town Hall and Police Department respectively.

Monaco Statistics published a detailed report on Monaco’s population in 2022 a few weeks ago.