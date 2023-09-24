Professional table tennis player takes over Moncaco newspaper kiosk

Located in the Fontvieille neighbourhood, the premises had been closed for a year.

“It’s open again, at last!” exclaims a customer as he walks into 6 avenue des Papalins. An employee at the Jardin Exotique, he’s delighted to be able to buy a packet of cigarettes and try his luck at the EuroMillions again on his lunchtime break. After a year’s closure, “Au Grain de Papier” is gradually getting back to business as usual since Xiao Xin Yang took it over in August with her husband.

Well-known in Monaco for having represented the Principality in women’s table tennis since 2013, the young woman of Chinese origin was naturalised as a Monegasque by the Sovereign in 2017 after several sporting achievements. “The Prince has always supported me,” says the flag-bearer for the Monegasque delegation at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Xiao Xin Yang is still finding her feet in the 50 m² premises, She is new to the profession. “My husband has always supported me in my career. Today, helping him with the business is a way for me to thank him. He used to run a tobacconist’s shop like this in the Paris region and when we moved to Monaco in 2020, it was only natural that we should open our business here,” she says, surrounded by magazines.

Here you will find local and foreign newspapers as well as cigarettes, stationery and even good coffee – © Monaco Tribune

For the thirty-year-old, the location in the Fontvielle district is ideal, just a stone’s throw from the Stade Louis-II, where she continues to train for her different competitions. With the qualifiers for the Paris Olympics taking place next year, the world No.11 in the women’s rankings has every chance of taking part, given her position.

And there is no doubt she will have the support of employees, residents and Monegasques, as she has since the 30-year old business reopened. “Everyone is very friendly and keen to help us,” says the young mum, full of confidence for the future. Some locals have already made an appeal on their behalf on social networks.

