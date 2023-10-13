Cat show back in Monaco this weekend

The pretty kitties will be at Espace Léo-Ferré on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October.

The fourth edition of the show, organised last April by the De Gati de Mùnegu non-profit, attracted almost 1,000 visitors. This time, more than 190 felines belonging to several dozen breeders are expected. 21 breeds have been announced, some of which are quite rare, such as the Pixie Bob, which looks like a small Bobcat lynx, and the Korat, which comes from Thailand and has a silver blue coat.

The coolest cats at the Exposition Féline de Monaco

Edina Csora, Louis Coste, Yann Gobrecht, Thierry Fontaine and André Delsin are the five European judges who will elect the most handsome among them. And, as ever, there will be stands selling equipment, food and products for cats. Visitors will also find a wide range of cat-themed souvenirs.

Practical details:

Venue: Espace Léo-Ferré, 25 Avenue Albert II

Times: the exhibition is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday

Tarif : €10 for over 13s, half-price for 6-13s, under 6s go free

Please note: our friends of the canine variety are strictly forbidden!