Isola 2000, Auron… Mercantour ski resorts’ opening dates announced

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 7 December 2023
Auron
Auron is one of the Mercantour resorts that will be opening soon (Photo © Auron - OTMNCA)
Isola 2000, Auron and Saint-Dalmas-le-Selvage are getting ready to welcome visitors on Saturday 9 December. 

They were initially due to open to the public last weekend, but this had to be put back due to lack of snow, but the ski lifts at the Isola 2000, Auron and Saint-Dalmas-le-Selvage resorts will be running as of this weekend.

Winter sports: Top 3 resorts within 2 hours of Monaco

The heavy snowfall over the last few days in the Alpes-Maritimes resorts has made the grand opening possible.

Other resorts near the Principality are also worth a visit. Take the Italian resort of Limone Piemonte for example, where accommodation and some of its ski slopes will be available from Friday 8 December. In Valberg, the official season launch will take place on Saturday 16 December.