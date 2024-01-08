‘Monaco pour l’Emploi’ back in February

More than 3,600 candidates took part in the first edition

A host of recruiters from 12 different sectors are waiting to meet you.

Get out your diary and update your CV! After a highly successful first edition last September, with no fewer than 3,650 visitors gathering at the Grimaldi Forum, the event will return on 16 February.

It will still take place at the Grimaldi Forum, but in a bigger “and therefore more ambitious” format. The concept launched by the Prince’s Government remains the same: you will be able to meet a large number of recruiters from the Principality, spread across 12 business sectors, exchange views with them and perhaps even leave with an employment contract — as was the case for some candidates at the previous edition.

A job coaching centre, run by the relevant government departments, the Employment Service, the Human Resources and Training Department and Monaco’s social security funds, will also be on offer. This is your chance to prepare well for interviews and improve your chances of success.

You can fill out your candidate (or employer) profile on the Monaco Pour l’Emploi website, as of now.

It’s also worth noting that the Government of Monaco has entrusted the commercial aspect of the stands to a specialist Monegasque agency (see below), which will help exhibiting companies organise their stands and cater to all their needs.

Practical information:

Date: 16 February 2024

16 February 2024 Opening hours: 9 am to 6 pm

9 am to 6 pm Location: Grimaldi Forum, espace Diaghilev

Grimaldi Forum, espace Diaghilev Access: free of charge for visitors

free of charge for visitors More information on the Monaco Pour l’Emploi LinkedIn page.

To book a stand, please contact the agency on +377 97 97 35 55 or by e-mail at info@monacopourlemploi.com, or register online.