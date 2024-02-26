No Finish Line presents 24th edition donations

The €315,561 raised on 19 November were allocated to a number of different projects concerning sick or disadvantaged children.

1 km = a €1 donation. With 315,561 km covered at the 2023 edition, the No Finish Line was again a huge success. The significant funds raised have made it to possible to finance many iniatives to help children in distress. Whether for equipment for a school in Nepal, tandem skiing for children with disabilities, or prevention initiatives in schools, the donations cover care that is not reimbursed by social security agencies.

Donations handed over to Thomas Rodier, president of the Wink Monaco charity, for eyesight and hearing prevention © No Finish Line Monaco

“Our motivation comes from seeing the happiness it brings them”

The 10,500 participants ran or walked their socks off on the Fontvieille circuit, over 183 hours – 8 days! They all had the same goal: to help children in need. For Ariane Favaloro, President of the Children and Future charity: “Our motivation comes from seeing the happiness it brings them.” The donation ceremony was held on February 21, in front of the athletes, volunteers and partners who were part of the project.

Save the date – the 2024 edition will be held on November 16.

Meanwhile, the Nice No Finish Line will take place from April 3 to 7 on the Promenade des Anglais.