Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: how to get there by public transport

By coach, free shuttle or train, here’s how you can get to the tournament starting this weekend, without taking your car.

With only a couple of days to go until the start of the first Masters 1000 clay-court tournament of the season, it’s time to plan your visit. Every year, the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) lays on free shuttle buses for spectators. The SNCF is organising a special “Monte-Carlo Country Club” stop for the event. Find out more.

By bus

We strongly advise you to avoid traffic jams and parking difficulties when you get to the tournament. Instead, use the free shuttles, as well as the buses provided by the CAM and the TER ZOU! services. Buses run every 15 minutes from Nice from the port area (the n° 607) or from Menton from the bus station (n° 608) and cost €1.50 per person.

If you are coming from one of the Principality’s public car parks, a set of shuttle buses are available free of charge in the mornings and evenings, for spectators with tickets (see the “Navette bus Spectateurs 2024 Circuit Parking VL” (Shuttle bus route for car parks) maps, for details of the routes and car parks concerned).

Another set of shuttle buses, also available in the mornings and evenings, are for spectators arriving in the Principality by coach (see the “Navette bus Spectateurs 2024 Circuit Parking Autocar” (Coach park shuttle route) maps).

Once at the Monte-Carlo Country Club (entrance/exit 3), a multilingual assistance system has been set up to guide spectators between the two types of shuttle bus.

By train

As every year, the SNCF is setting up a temporary station between Monaco and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. The TER (regional express train) drops you off about 500 metres from entrance n°4 to the event. Please note that this stop is not suitable for people with reduced mobility.

Alternatively, you can get off at Monaco station and then, if you show your tennis ticket, take the Principality’s buses (lines 1, 4 or 6) to the Monte-Carlo Country Club free of charge.