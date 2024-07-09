Princess Caroline inaugurates a ‘folly’ at NMNM

From left to right, Björn Dahlström, Director of the NMNM, Guillaume Aubry, artist and architect, the Princess of Hanover, Andrea Casiraghi, Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Cultural Affairs, Benjamin Laugier, curator.

On Wednesday, July 3, the gardens of Villa Paloma welcomed a bold new work: Regulus, an architectural sculpture signed Guillaume Aubry. The inauguration took place in the presence of the Princess of Hanover, the President of the Board of Directors and the Acquisitions Committee of the New National Museum of Monaco.

Regulus is not just a café, cocktail bar or agora in the New National Museum. It is an innovative fusion of all of these concepts at once. The heliotropic pavilion follows the sun’s course, providing visitors with a unique and immersive experience. Facing due south, the semi-circular structure houses a solar oven in the centre, enabling warm snacks to be served during special events.

Advertising

The work is inspired by the original layout of the antique-style garden at Villa Paloma, designed in 1913 by the landscape architect Octave Godard, a student of Édouard André. By following the historical lines, Guillaume Aubry has harmoniously blended this contemporary “folly*” with the villa’s classical grounds.

Following on from his research into the collective experience of sunsets, Guillaume Aubry’s Regulus is a sensory and social adventure. The pavilion is designed to be a place for meeting and sharing, where visitors can gather to enjoy social occasions, surrounded by the natural and architectural beauty of the site.

Regulus promises to become an emblematic spot at Villa Paloma and in Monaco, where art and nature come together to provide a unique experience. Whether for a moment of relaxation during the day or for an evening event, the pavilion is intended to captivate and inspire all those who visit it!

* Folly :a small tower or other unusual construction, built as a decoration in a large garden or park, mostly from the 17th to 19th centuries, inspired by romantic, grotesque, oriental, imaginary or romantic themes.

Princess Caroline is the President of the Board of Directors and the Acquisitions Committee of the New National Museum of Monaco. Françoise Gamerdinger, Monaco’s Director of Cultural Affairs, and Princess Caroline. Guillaume Aubry, the artist and architect behind Regulus.

Photo credits: Manuel Vitali – Communication Department

Princess Caroline and Charlotte Casiraghi visit New National Museum of Monaco