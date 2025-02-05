Admiral’s Cup: Pierre Casiraghi and Peter Harrison embark on historic challenge for Monegasque sailing

Pierre Casiraghi and Peter Harrison, along with their elite team, are preparing for a historic first at the 2025 Admiral's Cup © Y.C.M.

For the first time in its history, the Yacht Club de Monaco will be taking part in the Admiral’s Cup, one of sailing’s most prestigious competitions. Team Malizia and Jolt boats will face the challenge together, piloted respectively by Pierre Casiraghi and Peter Harrison. The race will start at Cowes, on the Isle of Wight, and run from 17 July to 1 August.

The Yacht Club de Monaco’s involvement in the major event was led by Peter Harrison, owner of Jolt boats and an active Club member. Quickly seconded by Pierre Casiraghi, Vice-President of Y.C.M. and founder of Team Malizia.

“When he asked me to take part in the Admiral’s Cup with Jolt, I immediately accepted the incredible challenge,” said Princess Caroline’s son, who is keen to showcase Monaco’s expertise in the international competition.

A team of champions for the Admiral’s Cup

The Y.C.M. will field two boats for the 2025 edition: the TP52 Jolt 3, skippered by Peter Harrison, and the Carkeek 40 Jolt 6, skippered by Pierre Casiraghi. “We have a solid training programme, high-performance boats and a determined team. Consistency will be the key. We have to approach each race as a new challenge,” explains the Monegasque, well aware of what is at stake in this competition, where consistency is paramount.

The red and white team, made up of renowned sailors such as Boris Herrmann, Will Harris and Cole Brauer, has a high level of expertise, which it will need to take on the tough international competition.

The Admiral’s Cup 2025: a long-awaited return after an absence of more than 20 years

The prestigious competition, often referred to as the ‘unofficial ocean racing World Cup’, is back after a gap of over two decades. More than 15 teams representing legendary clubs, including the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and the New York Yacht Club, will be in Cowes for the event, which mixes technical inshore racing and long-distance offshore racing. Y.C.M. will take on reigning champions Australia, among others.

Prince Albert II, President of the Y.C.M., expressed his support for the sailors: “We followed Boris Herrmann’s Vendée Globe race with pride. This project embodies our sporting vision, inspiring younger generations to excel.” It’s a major challenge, and one that Monaco is preparing to take up with enthusiasm and determination.

