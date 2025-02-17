Padel Best Village returns to Grimaldi Forum for third edition

Don’t forget to buy your tickets if you want to take part…

Following the resounding success of Padel Best Expo 2024, a third edition of the event will be held at the Grimaldi Forum over the weekend of 26 to 27 April 2025.

Renamed “Padel Best Village”, this year’s event will have a completely new format. There will be stands, a conference area, an outdoor pickleball court and three Padel courts in the atriums.

More than just a sporting event, it’s also a networking and business opportunity for fans of the fast-growing sport. Sponsors, partners and players will come together over the two days, in a stimulating environment that is conducive to discussions and developing synergies.

The Padel Best Village 2025 will also host the third edition of the Givova Five Padel Cup with the special Italy France Padel Cup tournament. 8 Italian and 8 French clubs will face off in the final stages. It’s a way of strengthening the ties between sporting communities and bringing the excellence of French clubs to the Principality.

The highlight of the show: a gala at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo, including a tombola in support of Fight Aids Monaco, one of Padel Best Village’s partners. “At Fight Aids Monaco we believe every human being is a resource for the world, and that vision of sharing and commitment is what drives this event,” says Christophe Glasser, the charity’s Director.

