4x4x48 Run Challenge Monaco 2025: A sporting challenge for a good cause!

From 4pm on Friday 11 April to 4pm on Sunday 13 April, Monaco will be hosting the 4x4x48 Run Challenge – and it’s quite a challenge indeed – in aid of the Princess Charlène Foundation. The concept is simple but the reality is demanding: run 6.5km every 4 hours for 48 hours, 12 races in all.

An original sporting experience is coming to the Principality soon! In the 4x4x48 Run Challenge, participants can choose to run one, two or all 12 races at their own pace, alternating between two different courses.

It’s a unique opportunity, for people of all abilities, to push themselves while having fun, for a deserving cause. As a bonus, an optional donation of €100 will earn you a limited edition t-shirt and a drink to celebrate the end of the event on Sunday.

Part of the donation will also go to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, a charity whose purpose is to prevent drowning and educate children through the values of sport.

Registration is required, via this link: 4x4x48 MONACO 2025.

