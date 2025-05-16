Comte de Monte-Carlo: champagne to add sparkle to 2025 Monaco Grand Prix

A passion for excellence and refinement brings together two leading figures in their field this May: the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix and Comte de Monte-Carlo champagne.

Embodying the unique combination of historic prestige, extreme technical demands and timeless glamour. This is the philosophy of both the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix and of Comte de Monte-Carlo champagne by Monte-Carlo Lifestyle, the official partner of the famous Monaco Ports Lounge during the race.

Founded in 2001 by Baron Christian Louis de Massy, son of Princess Antoinette of Monaco and a descendant of the founder of the Monaco Grand Prix, Alexandre-Athenase Noghès, Monte-Carlo Lifestyle soon earned a reputation as a portfolio of prestigious brands. A few years later, Philippe Melliard and Erwann Guegan, now co-founders of Monte-Carlo Lifestyle internationally, saw an opportunity to create even more exclusive products, including the Comte de Monte-Carlo Champagne House.

The art of champagne at its finest

Comte de Monte-Carlo is not just a champagne, it’s an invitation to celebrate the moment with sophistication and elegance. The champagne House draws on the expertise of two renowned winemakers, who together represent seven generations of traditional craftsmanship. From the vineyard to the finished product, every detail is meticulously thought through to deliver an experience that meets the highest standards of luxury. The result is an exceptional vintage with a unique signature. “This product is as finely tuned as a Formula 1 car,” explains Erwann Guegan.

© Comte de Monte-Carlo © Comte de Monte-Carlo

Carefully crafted, the range includes a number of exceptional Premier Cru vintages (Blanc de Blancs, Millésimé, Rosé), each revealing the House’s artisanal expertise. The most emblematic is La Riviera, but there is also Sainte Dévote, with its signature freshness, Carré D’Or, inherited from the court of Versailles, Noblesse Oblige, the height of refinement, Saint-Roman with its perfect harmony, and Beau-Rivage, enjoyed for its complexity and balance.

A unique vantage point at the Monaco Grand Prix

From Friday 23 May to Sunday 25 May 2025, Monaco Grand Prix spectators will be able to taste the finest Comte de Monte-Carlo vintages in an exclusive venue: a 400m2 floating platform comprising several levels and decorated entirely in the brand’s livery. Located on the Port side of the track, the Monaco Ports Lounge provides a breathtaking view of one of the most technical chicanes as the cars exit the tunnel. “You have a sea view and a view of the race at the same time, a bit like being on a boat,” says Erwann Guegan. The perfect setting and the perfect bubbles to fully enjoy the iconic race.

© Fabbio Galatioto

A refined selection of other spirits will be available, including Baron de Monte-Carlo grands crus and Monte-Carlo Deli Blonde beer, so everyone can find something to their liking.

Kicking off the festivities, a charity match

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Monte-Carlo Lifestyle is fully involved as the official partner of the Barbagiuans team, under the high patronage of Prince Albert II of Monaco, which will be playing against Formula 1 drivers in the ‘Racing Stars Football Cup’ on Wednesday 21 May. The Comte de Monte-Carlo logo on the left shoulder of the shirts symbolises the alliance between the worlds of sport and luxury champagne.

More than just a sporting event involving racing drivers, stars and international football legends (Louis Ducruet, Carlos Sainz Jr., Fernando Alonso, Thierry Neuville, Stefano Domenicali, etc.), the charity match embodies prestige, community and elegance, values that are dear to the House.

Find out more : The entire selection of champagnes and wines is available through Club MCV (Club Monegasque de Champagnes et de Vins), created to provide quality products at preferential rates to Principality residents and workers.

