How do I open a bank account in Monaco?

The Principality is a major financial centre. Would you like to open a bank account, manage your assets and investments and receive advice on the future of your estate? Monaco Tribune takes you through the essentials.

Let’s start with a myth: the minimum amount required to open an account in Monaco. It all depends on the type of account you open! While private banks may request a minimum deposit of €500,000, some banks do not require any payment up front.

To open an account in the Principality, you do need to meet a number of specific criteria however. And you will not be able to do so if you live in France. You must either be of Monegasque nationality, be resident in Monaco or in the process of moving here, or work in Monaco. Opening an account can take between a week and a month, so it’s advisable to deal with that quickly if you want to move to Monaco.

Which bank should you choose?

There are around forty banks and some 60 portfolio and fund management companies. Société Générale, CMB Monaco, Barclays, Banque Julius Baer, EFG Bank, Union Bancaire Privée, Indosuez, Millennium Management… Each one will offer you different rates depending on your wishes and requirements.

For example, Société Générale de Monaco is a private bank in the Société Générale Private Banking division. It specialises in private wealth management and provides portfolio managers, capital markets specialists and legal experts in Monegasque law.

Banque Européenne du Crédit Mutuel is dedicated to businesses and property professionals. CMB, the leader in Monaco, has gradually moved into private banking, wealth management and investments. Banque Richelieu Monaco was voted “World’s best boutique private bank” by Global Finance Magazine for the second year running in 2025.

Although Monaco was placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in 2024, this has had no impact on new accounts. No banks have left the principality, some takeovers are underway and three new management companies have been set up, according to Monaco Hebdo. The principality has improved transparency and strengthened its compliance measures.

What documents do I need?

When you open an account, the bank will always ask you for some documentation:

They also offer useful additional services for international customers, including competitive exchange rates and simplified management of multiple currencies.

Proof of address under 3 months old

If you are moving to Monaco: proof of your application for a residence permit

A copy of both sides of an identity document bearing your photo

Don’t forget to contact the Bank’s branch about these documents, as you will certainly be asked for additional ones such as a list of your financial and property assets, the origin of your assets, or your most recent tax return.

Neobanks and digital banking solutions

The rise of financial technology is a key industry trend. Fintech startups have disrupted traditional business models by offering innovative solutions ranging from online banking to digital payments.

Seven mobile banks are now available in Monaco, offering fully digital solutions alongside traditional institutions. These neobanks, such as Wise, Revolut, Lydia, and Helios, offer multi-currency accounts, low-cost international transfers, and cards with no hidden fees.

The main advantage of these solutions is ease of access. The sign-up and verification process is fairly flexible, accessible to everyone, and can be completed in a matter of hours. For future residents of Monaco or those in the process of moving there, these neobanks are an ideal transitional solution, allowing them to manage their finances while waiting to open an account with a traditional local bank.