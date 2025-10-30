A sacred icon of miraculous power srrives in Monaco

The world’s most venerated Orthodox relic, the Kursk-Root Icon, will make an exceptional visit to Monte-Carlo on November 3rd.

A centuries-old spiritual treasure

Revealed in the 13th century, this holy image has radiated divine grace for more than seven hundred years. In Ukraine and Russia, hundreds of thousands of faithful wait up to eight hours for just five seconds before it. Once revered by the Tsars and Commander-General Kutuzov of the Russian Empire, the icon is renowned for healing the sick and reconciling adversaries.

A rare opportunity

St. Empress Elena’s Parish, located at 22, avenue de Grande-Bretagne, will welcome this great relic on Monday, November 3rd at 6:00 PM. During this very difficult period in Ukraine, the event takes on particularly poignant significance.

Christians of the Principality will have the rare privilege to pray before and touch this miraculous icon—an exceptional spiritual opportunity that transcends borders and traditions.

Information: +377 6 80 86 51 57