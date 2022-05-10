The Sovereign Ordinance was issued on 27 April 2022.

Secretary General of his sister Princess Charlène’s Foundation, Gareth Wittstock, born in 1982 in Zimbabwe, is now a Monegasque since 27 April.

Very active in the Principality, he works internationally, through the Princess Charlene Foundation, to educate young children through the values of sport and to fight against drowning.

SEE ALSO: Princess Charlene sends her brother to hand out masks

With 9,611 Monegasques registered in 2021, there are few citizens of the Principality among the 38,000 residents. This is because it is difficult to obtain citizenship if you do not have a Monegasque parent.

However, there are other ways of getting the magic key that opens the door to many advantages such as zero taxation and low-cost housing.

READ ALSO: How can you become a citizen of Monaco in 2021?