AS Monaco: Maghnes Akliouche earns first France call-up

Called up by Didier Deschamps for the September international break, Maghnes Akliouche officially became the 73rd AS Monaco player to be selected for the French senior team.

Voted player of the season by the AS Monaco Supporters Club last year, already a scorer on the opening day vs Le Havre on August 16 and attracting interest from some of the biggest European outfits this summer, Akliouche was a logical pick.

At 23 years old, the Principality club’s playmaking maestro was selected for the first time for Les Bleus this Thursday afternoon, as announced by the French national team on social media. He thus strengthens Didier Deschamps’ attacking options, alongside stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram and Rayan Cherki.

A logical step for Akliouche

The Tremblay native has already had many adventures with the French youth categories. Appearing on 23 occasions with the U20, U21 and U23 teams, he also participated in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games under the leadership of Thierry Henry, playing six times during the competition and winning the silver medal.

Having been one of AS Monaco’s key players since the 2023/2024 campaign, he’s now about to reach a new milestone and will have the opportunity to make his debut during the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Ukraine (September 5) or Iceland (September 9).