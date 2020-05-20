Artmonte-Carlo arrives on our screens

Artmonte-Carlo is the next event of many to fall victim to the health crisis. Initially planned for this May, organisers have decided to postpone the annual art exhibition until next year. The display of contemporary and modern art, which usually takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, can instead be accessed through an online catalogue ‘Selected Statements’.

The catalogue showcases various images of paintings, sculptures and photographs with detailed descriptions to pore over. Artworks featured in the book include an oil painting of Monaco’s own Hôtel de Paris by Karen Kilimnik, as well as pieces from varying artistic movements. Comments from art historians, critics and other key players feature alongside certain pieces to encourage readers to investigate their favourite works.

“Following the postponement of Artmonte-Carlo 2020 until next spring, we are pleased to share with you through this digital catalogue a focused selection of artworks from participating galleries,” reads the exhibition’s website. “Our wish is to maintain the personal dimension of our activity through statements from curators, conservators, gallerists, collectors, critics and artists.”

Thomas Hug, Director of artmonte-carlo, and Françoise Gamerdinger, Director of Monaco’s Department of Cultural Affairs, lead the catalogue with a forward which encourages readers to contact galleries to continue the dialogue about particular works. They also praised the ability to employ new technologies to share these beautiful works despite the current situation.

The fifth edition of artmonte-carlo will be held in the spring of 2021, receiving patronage from Prince Albert II of Monaco.

You can download the catalogue for free on the artmonte-carlo website.