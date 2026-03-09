Nice to host the Côte d’Azur’s first major Longevity & Biohacking Summit

On March 12th, 2026, Le Méridien Nice will open its doors to the French Riviera’s first large-scale international conference dedicated to longevity and biohacking.

An Unprecedented Event on the Riviera

The French Riviera is gearing up for a landmark scientific and lifestyle gathering. On March 11th and 12th, 2026, Le Méridien Nice will host the “HOLOLIFE Longevity Côte d’Azur 2026” summit the first major international conference dedicated to longevity and biohacking on the Riviera. The event is co-organised by HOLOLIFE Summit, in collaboration with Longevity Monte-Carlo, and Monaco-based entrepreneurs Alexander Hagerty and Andrey Cherkasenko.

300 Participants from Across the Globe

The summit aims to bring together up to 300 international participants from more than 35 countries, including entrepreneurs, investors, executives, wellness leaders, and innovators. Alongside the conference programme, a dedicated exhibition-showcase zone will spotlight products and services in the fields of longevity, biohacking, wellness technology, recovery solutions, and lifestyle innovation.

On the eve of the summit, March 11th, an exclusive closed-door VIP Longevity Dinner will take place in Monte-Carlo, welcoming a select group of 50 guests. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage directly with world-renowned longevity experts in one of the most prestigious settings imaginable, Monaco, the country with the highest life expectancy in the world.

Science, Performance and Prevention on the Agenda

Positioned as an educational, non-medical platform, the summit will explore the most pressing topics in longevity science: ageing research, behavioural optimisation, nutrition, sleep performance, recovery science, and emerging technologies, all within a rigorous, evidence-informed framework.

For Teemu Arina, founder of HOLOLIFE and co-author of The Biohacker’s Handbook, a leading reference in the international biohacking movement, the event reflects a broader vision: integrating scientific research, technology, and systems thinking to advance human performance and longevity strategies.

Why Nice?

The choice of Nice is far from coincidental. Strategically positioned between Monaco and Cap-Ferrat to the east, and Cannes and Saint-Tropez to the west, the city serves as a natural meeting point within the Riviera’s economic and lifestyle corridor. Its location at the heart of one of the world’s most celebrated “Blue Zones” regions, statistically associated with longer, healthier lives, lends it particular relevance as a host city. Add to that its strong international connectivity, premium hospitality infrastructure, and proximity to one of Europe’s most concentrated communities of high-net-worth individuals and investors, and Nice emerges as an ideal environment for a forward-looking longevity event.

A Milestone for Europe’s Longevity Ecosystem

As longevity transitions from a niche movement into a fully structured global industry, this summit marks a significant milestone for the European ecosystem. The Côte d’Azur edition of HOLOLIFE signals that the region is staking its claim as a key hub in the future of health, performance, and preventive science.

For further information: longevity@monaco.mc