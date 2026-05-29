Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

The forgotten $2,500 billion economy: why Prince Albert II is sounding the alarm in Monaco

By Benjamin Godart
Published on 29 May 2026
2 minutes read
Addressing the assembly, Prince Albert II delivered a passionate speech calling for a transition to the blue economy © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace
By Benjamin Godart
- 29 May 2026
2 minutes read

The Sovereign inaugurated the second edition of the Blue Economy & Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum on Thursday 28 May, calling on investors and decision-makers to take decisive action in financing a sustainable blue economy.

Organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Oceanographic Institute, the BEFF brings together some 300 participants over two days — policymakers, entrepreneurs, banks, sovereign wealth funds and international experts — around a shared objective: accelerating the transition towards a sustainable maritime economy.

Last year, the inaugural edition generated an unprecedented financial mobilisation: more than €25 billion in investments identified for the ocean transition, and €8.7 billion in new firm commitments pledged through to 2030.

Accelerating the blue transition

In his opening address, Prince Albert II took stock of the ground covered since: “We have built an economy the size of a great nation, and forgotten to capitalise it (…) When we convened the first edition of this Forum, a year ago, the question was still whether the Ocean had its place on a balance sheet. I believe we have answered that.” He then added: “This year, the question is clearer and simpler. Not whether to invest in the Ocean, but how quickly, and with what boldness.”

Advertising »
CFM Indosuez backs Monaco’s blue economy summits as ocean surface temperatures reach historic high

Noting that the blue economy generates $2,500 billion annually, the Sovereign pressed home his message: “Environmental constraint is not the enemy of returns — it is their origin.” His call to action was unequivocal: “Invest in the Ocean now. Invest at scale. And invest knowing what it truly is: not a risk to be managed, but the defining opportunity of our time.”

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Sovereign received H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of Frontier25, and Catherine Chabaud, France’s Minister Delegate for the Sea and Fisheries. He concluded his visit by touring the spaces dedicated to innovation and investment-ready solutions.

Photos: Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Advertising »