Prince Albert II: 10 landmark environmental actions

For twenty years, the Prince of Monaco has been stepping up initiatives for the climate, the ocean and biodiversity. Monaco Tribune takes a closer look at some of the major commitments of a resolutely green reign.

1. Polar expeditions to raise global awareness

On 16 April 2006, Prince Albert II reached the North Pole by dog sled, becoming the first Head of State to accomplish this feat, one hundred years after the Arctic expeditions of his great-great-grandfather Albert I. In January 2009, he reached the South Pole alongside explorer Mike Horn, in temperatures of -40°C. As the only head of state to have reached both poles, he sealed an environmental commitment that would remain with him forever.

During a trip to Spitsbergen in 2005, following in the footsteps of his great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert I, Prince Albert II of Monaco observed the retreat of the Lilliehöök glacier © Prince’s Palace of Monaco

2. The creation of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation

In June 2006, in the wake of his Arctic expedition, the Prince created the Foundation that bears his name, dedicated to protecting the environment. Since then, it has funded more than 750 projects and committed more than €101 million, with eleven international branches. A number of flagship initiatives have been added to this structure: the Monaco Blue Initiative (2010), a platform for dialogue on ocean governance; the Mr. Goodfish programme for responsible consumption of seafood; and the Planetary Health Awards (since 2008).

Olivier Wenden, formerly Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation, has been appointed Chief of Staff to Prince Albert II, reaffirming the importance of environmental issues. © Philippe Fitte – Prince’s Palace

3. The International Forum on Energy Security

On 2 June 2016, the Yacht Club de Monaco hosted the first edition of the International Forum on Energy Security for the Future, co-founded by the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Burisma Group. Bringing together more than 150 European leaders and experts, this forum promotes renewable energies and calls for enhanced cooperation for the continent’s energy security. Prince Albert II emphasised the need for a transition to clean energy sources.

4. The Forests and Communities Initiative

Launched on 22 May 2022, the Forests and Communities Initiative (FCI) protects forest ecosystems through the actions of indigenous peoples and local communities. Co-founded by the Prince Albert II Foundation with the IUCN, the International Federation of Rangers and the Global Forest Coalition, it operates in Africa, Latin America, South-East Asia and the Pacific.

5. Presidency of the Pelagos Agreement

Monaco is one of the three signatories and the depositary of the Pelagos Agreement, which in 1999 created the only international marine sanctuary in the Mediterranean dedicated to marine mammals (87,500 km²). In November 2025, the Principality took over the rotating presidency of this agreement for two years, reaffirming its commitment to cooperating with France and Italy in tackling pollution and noise pollution.

A sovereign vision for the oceans © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

6. The ‘Mediterranean 30×30’ commitment

Following on from the Kunming-Montreal Agreement (COP15 in 2022), Prince Albert II is promoting the 30×30 objective in the Mediterranean: to protect 30% of marine areas by 2030, whereas only 1.5% of the basin currently benefits from an effective management plan. The Principality has launched the Mediterranean Missions (2025-2030), a programme combining diplomacy, science and awareness-raising.

In September 2025, Prince Albert II boarded the MODX 70, a zero-emission catamaran for Mediterranean research.

7. International climate diplomacy

Prince Albert II has made the international stage a platform for the environment. At COP21 in Paris (2015), he signed the ‘Because the Ocean’ declaration. The Principality co-founded the MedFund with France and Tunisia, supporting some twenty Mediterranean marine protected areas. In June 2025, a Franco-Monegasque declaration on the ocean, signed with Emmanuel Macron, reinforced this cooperation.

8. First European country to ratify the Agreement on the High Seas

On 9 May 2024, Monaco became the first European and Mediterranean state to ratify the BBNJ Agreement on the high seas, which Prince Albert II had signed as soon as it was opened at the UN on 20 September 2023. This historic agreement, which came into force on 17 January 2026, allows for the creation of marine protected areas beyond national jurisdictions. A first COP on the high seas is expected to be held in autumn 2026.

Prince Albert II presented the 2025 Climate Action Awards at the launch of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, combining sport and the environment © IOC/Quinton Meyer

9. The Blue Economy and Finance Forum

On 7 and 8 June 2025, Monaco will host the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum, a special event of the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), co-organised by the Prince’s Government, the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Oceanographic Institute. This forum brings together 1,800 participants from nearly 100 countries, with more than €25 billion in identified investments and £8.7 billion in new commitments for 2030.

Prince Albert II at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum © BEFF 2025

10. The first glacier archive sanctuary in Antarctica

On 14 January 2026, the Ice Memory Foundation inaugurates the world’s first glacier archive sanctuary at Concordia Station, in the heart of the Antarctic Plateau. The Prince Albert II Foundation, a partner in the project since 2015, financed its construction. The Sovereign, Honorary President of Ice Memory, declared that glaciers should be recognised as the common heritage of humanity. This sanctuary preserves ice cores taken from threatened glaciers at -52°C, veritable time capsules for the scientists of tomorrow.