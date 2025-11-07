At COP30 in Belém, Prince Albert II warns of threats to climate science

Before taking the floor at the COP30 summit, Prince Albert II congratulated Prince William for The Earthshot Prize, held in Rio de Janeiro on 4 and 5 November © Prince’s Palace

The Sovereign delivered a powerful address during the leaders’ summit, defending scientific rigour against ideological drift that undermines global climate action.

The thirtieth United Nations Climate Conference opened on Thursday 6 November in Belém, an Amazonian city in Brazil, under the presidency of Brazilian diplomat André Corrêa do Lago. Around thirty heads of state travelled to the tropical city for a summit preceding the official conference, which runs until 21 November. Ten years after the Paris Agreement, the mood remains sombre: UN Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledged the failure to limit warming to 1.5°C, which now stands at nearly 2.5°C. “The window of opportunity we have to act is closing rapidly,” warned Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the opening of the summit.

Defending scientific integrity

In his speech before an assembly of world leaders, scientists, NGOs and civil society representatives, Prince Albert II strongly condemned the growing attacks on climate data. “Science is now confronted with the peril of ideology and relativism, even though it has never been so certain, so accessible, so clear,” he said, echoing French President Emmanuel Macron’s simultaneous call to “choose science over ideology.” Prince Albert II in Latin America for diplomatic and environmental tour

The Monegasque message underlined a shared concern: humanity is crossing planetary boundaries year after year, while some key figures continue to question scientific consensus. “The International Court of Justice and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea have both recently established a clear link between our human activities, the upheavals in the climate and the responsibility borne by our States,” warned the Monegasque Sovereign, calling for COP30 to be a decisive milestone.

Forests and oceans at the heart of discussions

Beyond his opening speech, the Prince took part in a round table dedicated to forests and oceans, co-chaired by Brazilian President Lula da Silva. The session forms part of COP30’s key priorities: assessing new national contributions, reviewing the financial commitments from COP29 and maintaining the objective of limiting global warming. For Monaco, the visit continues a long-standing environmental commitment, driven in particular by the Prince Albert II Foundation.