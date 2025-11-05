Prince Albert II in Latin America for diplomatic and environmental tour

As part of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s initiatives, the Sovereign is travelling to Paraguay and Brazil for a week of official and environmental engagements.

Prince Albert II landed in Asunción, the Paraguayan capital, on Monday 3 November to begin an unprecedented state visit. It is the first time that a Prince of Monaco has officially travelled to the South American nation of seven million inhabitants. The Monegasque leader was welcomed by President Santiago Peña as part of a diplomatic mission running until Wednesday.

Prince Albert II was welcomed by Ambassador Rubén Ramírez Lezcano © Michaël Alesi – Prince’s Palace © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Environmental protection at core of visit

The three-day programme in Paraguay includes major bilateral meetings, notably an economic conference bringing together eleven companies from the Principality. The Sovereign will also explore the nation’s heritage, with visits to the National Pantheon of Heroes and the UNESCO-listed Jesuit missions, as well as a technical tour of the Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric dam.

Prince Albert II will leave Asunción on Wednesday to travel to Brazil, where he will take part in the 30th United Nations Climate Conference. The following day, he will deliver a speech at the opening session of the Leaders’ Summit, before attending a round-table discussion on forests and oceans, co-chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The trip will conclude with two private days in the metropolis of São Paulo. There, the Prince will represent his Foundation at a meeting with young entrepreneurs and students from the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation, reflecting his support for new generations committed to sustainable development.