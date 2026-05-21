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In brief

Princess Charlene takes on a new Olympic role in Monaco

By Benjamin Godart
Published on 21 May 2026
2 minutes read
Princess Charlene has been appointed vice-president of the Monegasque Olympic Committee © Michaël Alesi
Princess Charlene has been appointed vice-president of the Monegasque Olympic Committee © Michaël Alesi
By Benjamin Godart
- 21 May 2026
2 minutes read

A former Olympic swimmer and President of the Monaco Rugby Federation, Princess Charlène broadens her sporting commitment by taking on the vice-presidency of the Monegasque Olympic Committee, which is chaired by Prince Albert II.

The Monegasque Olympic Committee (COM) has appointed Princess Charlene as Vice-President, following a recent general assembly. The role crowns a long-standing dedication to sport, youth and Olympic values.

© Michaël Alesi – Prince’s Palace

From the Sydney pool to the Monegasque Olympic movement

Before becoming Princess of Monaco, Charlène Wittstock was a competitive swimmer of the highest level. She represented South Africa at the Sydney Olympic Games in 2000, as part of the women’s 4 × 100 metres medley relay team — an athletic identity she has never set aside. “Sport taught me discipline, respect and the drive to surpass oneself. I now wish to put that experience at the service of athletes,” she said in a statement issued by the Prince’s Palace.

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Princess Charlene performed the ceremonial kick-off for the Monaco Sevens tournament © Frédéric Nebinger - Prince’s Palace
Princess Charlene performed the ceremonial kick-off for the Monaco Sevens tournament © Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

An already central sporting role in the Principality

Since October 2024, Princess Charlene has presided over the Monaco Rugby Federation, whose development she has driven through the Sainte-Dévote Tournament — an international U12 rugby competition she founded in 2012 — and more recently through the first Monaco Sevens tournament, held at the beginning of May.

In Pictures: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene arrive by golf cart at glamorous Formula E Charity Golf Awards

Within the COM, which was founded in 1907 and is today chaired by Prince Albert II, Princess Charlène will contribute to strengthening the support structures for high-level athletes and to promoting a vision of sport that is both inclusive and ethical. “It is therefore with a profound sense of commitment that I take on this role. Sport carries within it an imperative of excellence, but also a responsibility: to bring people together, to inspire and to pass something on,” she declared. A nomination that takes on particular resonance with the Los Angeles Olympic Games approaching in 2028.