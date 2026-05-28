Mickaël and Gaël Tourteaux: crafting emotion through cuisine

A personal interpretation of the Mediterranean.

In the heart of Nice, where the Riviera’s elegance meets centuries of cultural exchange, brothers Mickaël and Gaël Tourteaux have quietly shaped one of the Côte d’Azur’s most refined gastronomic experiences at Flaveur. Awarded two Michelin stars, the restaurant has become synonymous with an intensely personal style of cuisine, one that transcends traditional Mediterranean cooking and instead tells a story of memory, emotion and travel.

“Our cuisine is first and foremost a cuisine of emotion, memory and travel,” explain the brothers. Raised between Guadeloupe and Réunion, their childhood was immersed in spices, tropical fruits, sea air and deeply instinctive flavours. Those formative influences remain woven into every dish that leaves the kitchen today.

Rather than recreating Mediterranean classics in a conventional sense, Flaveur offers a sophisticated interpretation of the region, layered with aromatic nuances and distant memories. Citrus, iodised notes, herbs and delicate spices create dishes that feel both rooted in the Riviera and transported by elsewhere. “We try to create a cuisine that is precise, sincere, aromatic and deeply personal,” they say.

© Flaveur © Flaveur

Nice as inspiration and freedom

For the chefs, Nice is far more than a backdrop, it is an essential part of Flaveur’s identity. The city’s history as a Mediterranean crossroads mirrors their own culinary philosophy, one built on openness, movement and cultural dialogue.

“Nice is an extraordinary territory for us,” they explain. “Historically, it was a place of passage, connected to spices, trade and the sea.”

That spirit of exchange resonates naturally with their approach to gastronomy. Local ingredients remain central to their cuisine: vegetables from the surrounding hills, Mediterranean fish, olive oil and vibrant citrus fruits all provide the foundation of their menus. Yet these products are often elevated through subtle aromatic bridges to other worlds, hints of spice, floral notes or unexpected depth that evoke faraway landscapes without ever overwhelming the ingredient itself.

“Nice gives us both roots and freedom,” they reflect.

The result is a dining experience that feels unmistakably Riviera in its elegance and seasonality, yet entirely singular in expression.

© Flaveur © Flaveur

The creative dialogue between brothers

Working side by side as brothers has shaped the rhythm and philosophy of Flaveur from the beginning. Their collaboration is instinctive, forged through years of shared experiences and a profound understanding of one another’s creative instincts.

“Sometimes we don’t even need many words,” they admit.

Yet behind the apparent ease lies a demanding creative process. Disagreements are not avoided; instead, they are embraced as part of refining each dish to its purest expression. A plate must do more than demonstrate technical precision or visual beauty, it must carry meaning.

“One may bring an idea, the other may question it, simplify it or push it further,” they explain. “This dialogue has shaped our cuisine over the years.”

That exchange has created a culinary language unique to Flaveur, one rooted in trust, shared sensitivity and a relentless pursuit of coherence. The restaurant is not the expression of one chef’s ego, but the result of a deeply collaborative vision.

© Flaveur © Flaveur

Beyond technique: creating lasting motion

At Flaveur, aroma plays a defining role in the guest experience. Even the restaurant’s name evokes perfume, sensation and flavour. Spices are used not to create exoticism, but to introduce vibration, depth and emotional resonance.

“A spice must never dominate the product,” the brothers say. “It must reveal something, create a bridge, open a memory.”

This philosophy extends beyond the plate itself. For Mickaël and Gaël, true luxury dining is not simply about precision, service or exceptional ingredients, though all are delivered with remarkable finesse. The ultimate ambition is more intimate.

“We hope guests leave with a memory,” they explain. “A great meal should not only impress. It should touch something deeper.”

Perhaps this is why Flaveur continues to leave such a lasting impression, not only on diners but on younger chefs who have passed through its kitchens. Several former team members have gone on to build remarkable careers of their own, including Marius Halter of Les Jardins in Parnac, who earned his first Michelin star in 2026.

The brothers speak of such moments with humility, viewing transmission as one of the profession’s greatest privileges. Because at Flaveur, gastronomy is never simply about food, it is about emotion, memory and the invisible traces a meal leaves behind long after the final course.

Flaveur

25 Rue Gubernatis,

06000 Nice, France

+33 4 93 625 395