In pictures: Princess Charlene to tackle a 225km water bike challenge across the Pelagos Sanctuary with Prince Albert II’s backing

On the sidelines of the 17th Monaco Blue Initiative, the Princely Couple officially formalised an unprecedented partnership between their two foundations, bringing together sport and marine conservation.

It was within the framework of the 17th edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative (MBI), held on Wednesday 27 May at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, that the Princess Charlène of Monaco Foundation and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation sealed a partnership agreement. Signed by Anne Boggio, Chief Executive of the Princess Charlène Foundation, and Romain Ciarlet, Vice-President and CEO of the Prince Albert II Foundation, the agreement places sport at the heart of ocean protection awareness.

Addressing the MBI assembly, the Sovereign Prince welcomed the significance of the collaboration: “This year, our two Foundations have formed a partnership around sport and the environment. As part of this, the Princess Charlène of Monaco Foundation will be organising, in the coming weeks, an event designed to raise public awareness. It forms part of the ongoing work we have carried out around the Pelagos Sanctuary, which protects marine mammals in the Mediterranean.”

A water bike crossing as the first concrete initiative

This event, entitled Together Crossing for the Pelagos, extends the reach of the Princess Charlène Foundation’s annual flagship challenge by organising a water bike crossing linking Viareggio (Italy) to Monaco on 19 and 20 June, passing through the Pelagos Sanctuary — the Mediterranean’s first transboundary marine protected area, spanning 87,500 km² between France, Monaco and Italy.

“By combining sport with ocean conservation, my Foundation aims, through The Crossing taking place in June, to inspire commitment, promote the protection of the Mediterranean and demonstrate that human achievement and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand,” declared Princess Charlène.

Further joint initiatives will be unveiled in the coming months, organised around three priorities: drowning prevention, swimming education, and the protection of Mediterranean marine biodiversity.

Photos: Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace — Manuel Vitali / Direction de la Communication