CFM Indosuez backs Monaco’s blue economy summits as ocean surface temperatures reach historic high

The Blue Economy and Finance Forum organized in 2025 in Monaco brought together 1,800 participants from nearly 100 countries

The Monegasque subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group is co-financing, alongside its parent company, the two international ocean-focused events being held in Monaco from 27 to 29 May.

Having already supported the first edition of the BEFF in June 2025, during the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, private bank CFM Indosuez has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Monaco Blue Initiative (MBI) and the Blue Economy & Finance Forum (BEFF) — the two international events dedicated to the blue economy that the Principality is hosting this week. The commitment is co-financed with Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole CIB.

Three days to connect science, governance and capital

The two forums, organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Oceanographic Institute, unfold in sequence. The MBI brings together more than a hundred decision-makers and scientists on Tuesday 27 May at the Oceanographic Museum, focusing on post-2025 ocean governance, financing in a fragmented geopolitical context, and the BBNJ Agreement on the high seas.

The BEFF then takes over on 28 and 29 May at the Grimaldi Forum, drawing more than 300 participants — investors, financial institutions, businesses and philanthropic actors — to translate these priorities into concrete investment levers. From its very first edition, the BEFF succeeded in identifying more than €25 billion in investments and mobilising an additional €8.7 billion.

“Finance plays a driving role”

“The strength of collective action is essential to meeting the environmental and economic challenges facing our societies. Our participation in the MBI and the BEFF reflects our conviction that finance plays a driving role in the transition towards a more sustainable economy,” says Bénédicte Chrétien, Chief Executive Officer of CFM Indosuez.

The urgency is quantified: according to data from the European Copernicus programme, the ocean’s surface temperature reached a record average of nearly 21°C in March 2026.