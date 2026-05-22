Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene receive Council of Europe parliamentarians at the Palace of Monaco

The Prince and Princess and the President of the National Council received the delegation in the Palace’s Cour d’Honneur © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe was received on Thursday in the Honour Courtyard — the first formal protocol event of Monaco’s presidency to take place on Monegasque soil.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcomed the members of the Standing Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to the Honour Courtyard of the Prince’s Palace on Thursday. The reception marks the first diplomatic event linked to Monaco’s presidency of the Committee of Ministers to be held in the Principality since the official handover that took place on 15 May.

The parliamentary dimension takes centre stage

While the presidency itself falls under the remit of the Government, its parliamentary dimension forms an essential counterpart. PACE, which brings together parliamentarians from all 46 member states, ensures democratic dialogue within the Council of Europe. Its Standing Committee — empowered to act between plenary sessions — held its meeting in Monaco on this occasion, a signal of the institution’s keen interest in the Monegasque mandate.

© Michaël Alesi – Prince’s Palace

Thomas Brezzo, President of the National Council, was also present for the reception. The institution he leads holds competence in matters of foreign relations and sits within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe through its permanent delegation. His presence alongside the Princely Couple illustrates the joint commitment of Monaco’s executive and legislative powers to the conduct of this presidency — as he himself had previously championed Monegasque values at the World Parliament Summit in Geneva.

Monaco: a bridge between governments and parliaments

By hosting in succession both the ministerial handover session and now the permanent parliamentary body, the Principality is demonstrating its capacity to engage both arms of the Council of Europe. The presidency, which runs until 10 November, has several further events planned in the Principality, including a conference of ministers of sport at the Grimaldi Forum at the close of the mandate.