Where Monaco meets barefoot luxury: Nikki Beach turns up the summer

High above the coastline, perched atop the Fairmont Monte Carlo, Nikki Beach Monte Carlo has long held a special place on the Riviera summer calendar.

Now celebrating its tenth season, the venue continues to attract an international crowd looking for more than simply a pool day or a lunch reservation, it offers a complete experience where relaxation, music, dining, and atmosphere merge effortlessly.

Arriving at Nikki Beach feels like stepping away from Monaco’s fast pace and into a world operating on its own rhythm. White daybeds, soft natural tones and lush greenery frame the rooftop setting, while the Mediterranean stretches out beyond. The space manages to feel both glamorous and relaxed, embracing the “barefoot luxury” spirit that has become synonymous with the Nikki Beach brand.

For our visit, the experience began poolside in one of the cabanas, a welcome retreat from the heat and the perfect place to settle into the afternoon.

© Nikki Beach

A poolside escape worth lingering over

There is something about having a private cabana that changes the pace of the day entirely. Rather than rushing from sun lounger to restaurant table, time slows. Guests drift between the pool, cocktails and conversation while staff move seamlessly through the space ensuring every detail is taken care of.

The atmosphere strikes a careful balance: lively enough to feel energised but never overwhelming. Families, groups of friends and couples all seemed to settle naturally into the environment, creating the kind of easy Riviera scene that feels spontaneous rather than staged.

As the afternoon unfolded, music became an increasingly central part of the experience. Nikki Beach has always placed entertainment at the heart of its identity, and the DJ set provided a soundtrack that evolved with the day, beginning with relaxed daytime rhythms before gradually building energy across the venue.

Unlike venues where music competes with conversation, here it felt integrated into the overall mood. It lifted the atmosphere without taking it over.

© Nikki Beach

Lunch with a soundtrack

Lunch was served in the restaurant at Nikki Beach, extending the relaxed atmosphere that defines the overall experience. Nikki Beach’s culinary approach draws inspiration from its global destinations, blending Mediterranean flavours with international influences, and the menu reflects that diversity throughout.

The food itself was exceptional. Fresh ingredients, generous presentation, and carefully balanced flavours elevated the dining experience. Seafood dishes felt particularly suited to the setting, light, vibrant, and ideal for a warm summer afternoon, while each plate arrived with a clear attention to detail.

Service was equally impressive throughout. Staff remained attentive without becoming intrusive, striking that often difficult balance where guests feel looked after without interruption. There is a natural confidence within the team that contributes significantly to the overall experience.

© Nikki Beach © Nikki Beach

More than a venue, a summer state of mind

Nikki Beach Monte Carlo’s appeal lies in the fact that it never feels like just one thing. It is not simply a restaurant, a beach club or a rooftop pool destination. Instead, it creates an environment where every element works together, the views, the music, the food, the service and the people.

In Monaco, where experiences can sometimes feel centred around exclusivity alone, Nikki Beach offers something different: energy without pretension and luxury without formality.

As the DJ continued playing into the afternoon and the rooftop settled into its unmistakable summer rhythm, it became clear why, ten years on, Nikki Beach Monte Carlo remains one of the Riviera’s enduring warm-weather destinations.

Some places are designed for a quick visit. Nikki Beach is designed for staying a little longer than planned.

For reservations, visit: Nikki Beach