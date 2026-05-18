In pictures: Sean Connery’s former James Bond villa in Nice is back on the market for €18.5 million

The Scottish actor’s former home in Nice, where “Never Say Never Again” was filmed in 1983, is back on the market following several price adjustments.

He left the screen in 2003 and passed away in 2020, but Sean Connery has never ceased to leave his mark on the Côte d’Azur. On the heights of Mont Boron in Nice, the Villa Le Roc Fleuri – which the locals still call “James Bond’s house” – awaits its next owner. Spanning over 1,000 square metres across six floors, with a 5,000-square-metre garden overlooking the Baie des Anges and a pool opening out onto the Mediterranean: the setting is straight out of a spy film. And indeed it was, when the Scottish actor and his wife, the Nice-based artist Micheline Roquebrune, lived there in the 1970s and 1980s.

© Bounce Prod

A rollercoaster price

The recent history of Le Roc Fleuri is that of a property in search of the right price. Listed at €30 million in 2020, then at €23.5 million in May 2025 by Century 21 Lafage Transactions, the property is now on the market for €18.5 million, following an attempt by the seller to raise the asking price to €35 million when the war in Iran broke out. Benjamin Mondou, of Century 21 Lafage, has witnessed these fluctuations. “It’s never a good sign when you see prices going up and down for the same property. People follow the market,” he explains. Since the price returned to its original level, interest has picked up again, the estate agent says.

Some views of the Roc Fleuri property © Century 21 Lafage Transactions

The current owner has spent over €10 million on renovations, but most potential buyers will pay no heed to this. “Very often, even if it’s in perfect condition, new buyers tear everything down and start again,” he observes. What appeals is the location: the view, the size, the setting, and, as a bonus, the legend. “You’re buying a piece of James Bond’s life.”

A market without limits

An example that serves as a reminder that the Côte d’Azur’s ultra-luxury market operates by its own rules. On the buyer side, direct flights between Nice and the US and the ‘Trump effect’ have triggered an influx of American investors, joined by buyers from the Gulf, Russia and Ukraine, as well as a few Scandinavians. These international buyers share a view that may come as a surprise: “for them, the Côte d’Azur remains affordable,” reports Benjamin Mondou, aware of the disconnect with a local population struggling to find housing.

At the very top of this market of sky-high prices lies Monaco, where the average price stands at €57,569 per square metre according to the IMSEE (February 2026), with prices peaking at over €100,000 in Mareterra. The purchase of a flat by a Ukrainian billionaire for €471 million illustrates that there is no upper limit. “Nothing more can be built in these areas; people investing in these properties are inevitably making very sound investments,” sums up the estate agent, who points out that the Côte d’Azur remains the only region in France where prices have not fallen despite the crises.