Nice Airport launches major recruitment drive: more than 300 jobs up for grabs at job dating event

More than 300 positions will be available at a job dating event © Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

On 3 February, a recruitment event offering an alternative to traditional job applications will take place at Terminal 1.

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport is hosting a recruitment session on Tuesday 3 February, from 9:30am to 3:30pm, at the business centre in Terminal 1. Around 30 companies based at the airport will be offering more than 300 fixed-term and permanent positions. Organised in partnership with France’s employment network (France Travail, Cap Emploi and local youth employment services), the initiative attracted over 1,300 candidates during its previous two editions. Participants will be able to speak directly with recruiters, learn about different roles and submit their CVs on site. No qualifications or prior experience are required to take part.

You can find out about the 300 job vacancies at Terminal 1. © Aéroport Nice Côte d’Azur

A wide range of sectors, from security to maintenance

The vacancies span a broad range of sectors, including retail, catering, car rental, security, assistance for passengers with reduced mobility, ground handling, logistics and technical maintenance. Roles on offer include parking and roadway agents, information officers, building technicians, baggage flow coordinators, terminal coordinators and cybersecurity administrators. Detailed listings are available on the France Travail website under the hashtag #EmploiAeroportNice.

Registration required

Participation requires prior registration. Candidates will be welcomed in time slots at 9:30am, 11:30am and 1:30pm to facilitate discussions. Applicants should bring a CV and be available for interviews. Some positions do, however, have specific requirements, including a good command of English, a clean criminal record and the ability to commute independently without relying on public transport.