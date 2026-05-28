easyCar.com: why the best car rental decision is about more than price

You’ve seen the car. It looks perfect. You book it.

Then you land, exhausted, at eleven at night, and discover that the rental experience is not quite what you expected. The collection point is further away than anticipated, the queue is longer than planned, or the service simply falls short of what you imagined when you clicked reserve.

It’s a scenario familiar to many travellers. Whether booking an economical city car for a weekend escape, a premium BMW or Mercedes for a business trip, or a larger SUV for a family holiday, the figure on screen tells only part of the story. And it is precisely that gap that easyCar.com has built its business around helping customers navigate.

Informed choice over price alone

Part of the easyGroup family of companies founded by entrepreneur Sir Stelios, easyCar.com operates across 170 countries with access to more than 1,700 suppliers and 45,000 pick-up locations. The scale is significant. But according to Simon O’Flynn, it is not the point.

“Our mission is to put customers in control over their car rental,” he says. “Choice matters, but informed choice matters even more. We want people to understand what they are booking, what level of service to expect and how convenient that option really is.”

In practice, this means the platform surfaces information that standard comparison sites often leave out: whether a vehicle is located in the terminal or requires a shuttle, estimated waiting times and supplier ratings built from the reviews of previous renters – scored across cleanliness, desk service, pick-up efficiency and overall value.

“Travellers often begin by looking at price,” says O’Flynn, “but increasingly they are considering the wider experience too. Whether someone is choosing an affordable compact car, a premium saloon, a luxury SUV or something larger for a family journey, convenience and service play an important role in the decision.”

A quality filter built on real experience

The review system is more than a display feature. Suppliers that consistently underperform are monitored and challenged; those delivering strong results earn greater visibility on the platform. It is, in effect, a self-correcting quality mechanism – one driven by what actually happened on the ground rather than what looked great on a website.

“We ask customers what happened in the real world, not just what looked good online,” O’Flynn explains. “That gives future renters genuine insight into what they can expect.”

The result is a platform designed not simply to surface more options, but to help travellers choose with greater confidence, whether prioritising value, convenience, vehicle quality or a premium experience.

© easyCar

Built around the way people actually book

Travel planning has changed considerably in recent years. Customers increasingly reserve early to secure availability, then revisit and adjust as departure approaches – responding to shifting flights, evolving itineraries or simply a better option that appears closer to the date. easyCar.com has built its model around that behaviour, offering free cancellation on the majority of vehicles and round-the-clock customer support for moments when plans change unexpectedly.

“Peace of mind is hugely important,” says O’Flynn. “When someone is landing late at night or arriving in a new country, knowing help is available makes a real difference.”

It is, again, the easyGroup instinct at work: that the friction people have come to accept as part of travel is not inevitable, it is simply a problem that has not been solved properly yet.

The bottom line

For travellers moving through Monaco and the South of France, collecting a car at Nice or Marseille after a long-haul connection, planning a business trip or setting off on a family journey across Europe, the promise is the same: comparing car rental should not simply help you find a lower number. It should help you make a better decision.

For search and bookings across 170 countries: easyCar.com