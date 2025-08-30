Monaco's Best
In brief

New US destination from Nice Airport launching in May 2026

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 30 August 2025
1 minute read
Nice Airport will offer flights to a new US destination from May 2026 © Nice Airport
By Monaco Tribune
- 30 August 2025
1 minute read

Delta Airlines is expanding in the Côte d ‘Azur by adding Boston to its network of American destinations from Nice Airport. The seventh direct flight to the United States will take off in May.

On Wednesday evening, the US airline announced the launch of this service between Boston and Nice, scheduled for 17 May, 2026. Flights will be scheduled three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Nice Airport: new European destination

The announcement consolidates Nice’s position as a transatlantic hub in France. The Riviera airport already has six direct destinations to North America, including New York, Atlanta, Montreal and Philadelphia.

Nice Airport continues to expand international network

According to Franck Goldnadel, director of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, the new route “strengthens economic and tourist ties” with the United States. Delta Airlines has maintained a special relationship with Nice’s airport for several years.

Nice Côte d’Azur airport recorded 14.8 million passengers in 2024, confirming its position as France’s second busiest air-travel hub after Paris. The expansion is part of the airport’s international development strategy, which currently serves 122 direct destinations via 59 scheduled airlines.