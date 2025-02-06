Nice Airport: new European destination

Certain flights are available from 15 euros © Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur

The new route will open on 21 May 2025.

Nice Côte d’Azur Airport will soon have a direct connection to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.

Skyup is the operator for the new route, with flights twice a week, on Wednesdays at 3.50 pm and Saturdays at 6.50 pm.

Flights are already available for booking on the airline’s website. Adults can expect to pay under €100 for a return trip.

Known as “the city of white stone”, Chisinau is the perfect destination if you are looking for authenticity, cultural discoveries and relaxation.