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In brief

In pictures: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene crown Monaco E-Prix champions in glamorous trophy ceremony

By Benjamin Godart
Published on 18 May 2026
1 minute read
Prince Albert II presented the trophy for Sunday’s race to Oliver Rowland © Communications Department / Stéphane Danna
Prince Albert II presented the trophy for Sunday’s race to Oliver Rowland © Communications Department / Stéphane Danna
By Benjamin Godart
- 18 May 2026
1 minute read

The Prince and Princess attended the second race of the Formula E weekend in the Principality on Sunday 17 May. Reigning world champion Oliver Rowland took the win following a closely contested E-Prix.

The weekend began on Saturday with the 10th Monaco E-Prix, won by Dutch driver Nyck de Vries (Mahindra Racing) ahead of Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Spaniard Josep Maria Martí (Cupra Kiro). The starting grid attracted several figures from the Formula 1 paddock: Carlos Sainz, Nico Hülkenberg, Gabriel Bortoleto, Christian Horner and Flavio Briatore were in attendance.

© Communications Department / Stéphane Danna

Sunday: Rowland triumphs in front of the Prince and Princess

The following day, reigning world champion Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) secured victory in the 11th E-Prix after a decisive overtaking manoeuvre on Edoardo Mortara as they emerged from the tunnel on lap 23. The Briton finished ahead of Brazilian Felipe Drugovich (Andretti) and Portuguese driver António Félix da Costa (Jaguar TCS Racing), who staged a spectacular comeback from 15th place to claim a podium finish.

© Communications Department / Stéphane Danna

Prince Albert II presented the trophy to the winner, Oliver Rowland, whilst Princess Charlene awarded the runner-up, Felipe Drugovich. In the world championship, Mitch Evans, who finished fourth on Sunday, consolidated his lead with a 19-point advantage over Rowland.

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In Pictures: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene arrive by golf cart at glamorous Formula E Charity Golf Awards