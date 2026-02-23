Immersive cameras, family area and Vacherot in the spotlight… what to expect at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2026

Tournament director David Massey unveiled the details of the 119th edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday, which will take place from 4 to 12 April. From record results in 2025 to new features for 2026: an overview of the announcements.

With the 119th edition of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters fast approaching, tournament director David Massey and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, president of the Monegasque Tennis Federation, are keen to build on the success of 2025, which was already a major turning point. With 154,169 spectators recorded, the tournament smashed the previous record and generated considerable media coverage: 34 million linear and digital viewers over seven days of competition, plus 225 million views on social media. ‘This is an event that captures audiences and markets around the world,’ David Massey told partners gathered on Thursday 19 February for the presentation of new features for 2026.

2026: experience before crowds

With the site almost at full capacity, the organisers are changing their philosophy. “We cannot accommodate more visitors on the site. Our aim now is to focus on improving the on-site experience,” explains David Massey.

For the public, the entertainment area has been completely redesigned. Previously dedicated to children, it has become a family space with a giant screen, deckchairs, refreshment stands and picnic tables. ‘Outside the stands, there weren’t many places to sit. We designed this space so that families could spend time together,’ says the tournament director. At the heart of the partners’ area, four giant screens will broadcast the matches live.

For the players, the ‘Player Village’ — located at Monte-Carlo Beach, which has expanded the site by around 35% in 2025 — has been enhanced with a high-performance gym and a quiet area dedicated to the mental well-being of athletes before matches.

On the technology front, the switch to an automated line-call system—which already made Monte Carlo the first Masters 1000 clay-court tournament to adopt this electronic device last year—will be continued. For television viewers, 60 cameras installed at the back of the court will offer an immersive, dynamic view at player level, an image ‘never before seen at the Monte Carlo Masters’, according to David Massey. This system complements the drone already in use and an additional day of global broadcasting, starting on the first Sunday.

he Points for Change charity programme with Gemluc is continuing its work, with 100% of funds raised this year going to breast cancer patients.

© Benjamin Godart for Monaco Tribune

An ecological approach under construction

When questioned by Monaco Tribune about sustainable development, David Massey acknowledged that the tournament was not yet ‘net zero’, but wanted to continue its environmental efforts. ‘We are focusing on sorting waste by working closely with the SMA and other service providers to recycle materials,’ he said. The tournament also seeks to limit the number of spectators arriving by car, encouraging them to take trains and buses instead. Structures such as artificial turf are reused every year, and carpets are redirected to other events. ‘There is still a lot to be done,’ admitted the director, counting on the support of his various partners.

Vacherot at home

Another notable announcement: Valentin Vacherot will enter the main singles draw this year on his own ranking, without a wild card. This is a first for a Monegasque player. On the strength of his victory at the Shanghai Masters 1000 in October 2025 — where he became, after coming through the qualifiers, the lowest-ranked Masters 1000 champion in history — and his strong performances this season, the Monegasque has climbed to 25th in the world rankings. ‘He now has the ranking to choose where he wants to play. He can play all the big tournaments, all of them,’ said a delighted David Massey, who hopes to see Vacherot ‘stay in the top 30, but even higher.’

This year’s prize money exceeds €6.3 million © Benjamin Godart for Monaco Tribune

Ticket office: very few seats remaining

The tournament is almost sold out. ‘We have a few seats left on the first Saturday on centre court, and a few packages with catering until Tuesday included, but very few,’ said David Massey. Tickets will continue to be sold at the box office each morning on the day of the tournament, with a limited number of seats reserved. An official resale option is also available on the tournament website.

Player registration will close on 9 March, with the list announced on 10 March in Paris. The draw will take place on Friday 3 April in Monaco. The audience, which in 2025 will be made up of around 40% Italians and 34% French, promises to create a unique atmosphere in the Principality once again.