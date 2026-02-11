Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 is hiring: here’s how to apply

For over 100 years, the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters has been the flagship event of the Principality in April. All rights reserved.

Stewards, ushers, receptionists and catering staff: temporary positions are available for the 2026 edition of the prestigious tennis tournament.

As it does every spring, the Monte-Carlo Country Club is gearing up to rock to the rhythm of the season’s first Masters 1000 clay court tournament. To ensure the event runs smoothly, the organisers call on more than 800 event professionals every year, supervised by Adecco, the tournament’s official recruiter since 2003. As part of an unprecedented national campaign to fill 1,700 positions at several major sporting events in 2026, the temporary employment group is posting around 100 job offers specifically dedicated to the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

A variety of profiles sought

The positions on offer cover a wide range of roles: ticket checking at the entrances, seating spectators in the stands, sales and cashiering at partner stands, welcoming and providing information to the public, and catering services.

Candidates must be available from 4 to 12 April 2026 and have good interpersonal skills. As this is an international tournament, a good level of English is an asset, as is fluency in Italian. The remuneration is set at €12.30 gross per hour, plus end-of-assignment allowances and paid leave.

Applications are now open on the Adecco website. The group’s Côte d’Azur agencies and its Monegasque subsidiary are overseeing the recruitment process. Interested candidates can also contact the Société Monégasque pour l’Exploitation du Tournoi de Tennis (SMETT) directly.