Monaco’s Oceanographic Museum hiring: 17 positions available for 2026 summer season

The Oceanographic Institute will hold a recruitment day on 11 February to bolster its teams ahead of the summer influx of visitors.

The Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, which welcomes nearly 650,000 visitors each year—many drawn by the immersive exhibition Mediterranean 2050—is seeking additional staff for the peak season. A total of 17 positions are available on seasonal and casual contracts across visitor services, ticketing, the museum shop, and education and outreach.

The Oceanographic Institute is offering four part-time casual contracts for science educators, mainly covering weekends and school holidays. Thirteen full-time seasonal contracts are also open, including shop sales assistants/cashiers, ticketing agents and multi-skilled front-of-house staff, for periods ranging from April to September depending on the role. Applicants must be at least 18 years old by the contract start date.

© Frédéric Pacorel

Two opportunities to learn more about the roles

Interested candidates must register in advance via www.oceano.org/rejoigneznous between 26 January and 8 February. On Wednesday 11 February, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., applicants will attend individual interviews with department managers, held in the museum’s conference room.

The recruitment drive forms part of a broader outreach effort, as the institution will also have a stand at the Grimaldi Forum Job Fair on 6 February—offering a first opportunity to meet the teams ahead of the dedicated recruitment day.