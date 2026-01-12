Recruitment: digital careers take centre stage at the 2026 Monaco pour l’Emploi forum

This year’s edition will feature a space entirely dedicated to digital careers and the jobs of tomorrow © Monaco pour l’Emploi

The Principality’s flagship recruitment event will open its doors on Friday 6 February, bringing together companies and jobseekers from all backgrounds.

The Monaco government is organising the fourth edition of the Monaco pour l’Emploi (Monaco for Employment) event at the Grimaldi Forum. Over the course of a single day, the event will bring together Monegasque companies from across all sectors, including hospitality and catering, luxury, accounting, construction, industry, banking, healthcare, yachting and logistics.

This year, a new feature will make its debut, with a space entirely dedicated to digital professions and emerging careers. Cross-border workers will also be able to attend the fair, which is steadily establishing itself as a must-attend event on the local job market.

Monaco pour l’Emploi 2025 © Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet recruiters directly, as well as institutional stakeholders such as the Employment Service, the Human Resources and Training Department of the civil service, and the Monegasque Institute for Training in Judicial Professions (IMFPJ). Monaco Social Funds will also be present to provide information to candidates.

Visitor information: the forum is free and open to everyone, although registration is strongly recommended via the event’s official website: https://monacopourlemploi.com/

The forum will take place throughout the day on Friday 6 February 2026 at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.