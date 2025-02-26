Record attendance for 3rd edition of Forum pour l’emploi in Monaco

The 2025 Employment Forum kicked off at 8.30 am on Monday 24 February at the Grimaldi Forum with a speech by Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Acting Minister of State and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

“This event, which has become vital for our economy and our labour market, reflects our Principality’s challenges and dynamics. Employment is one of the fundamental pillars of our economic and social model. With more than 64,000 employees at the end of 2024, and constant growth in private sector employment, Monaco is showing remarkable resilience and vitality.”

Advertising

Despite this growth, challenges persist in the Principality, particularly in terms of transport and housing. She said: “Workforce mobility and housing remain major issues for employees who come to work in Monaco every day. Changes in types of employment, with the rise of remote working and temping, are challenges that we must also anticipate and support. The aim is also a better fit between job supply and demand, providing companies with skilled talent and offering workers rewarding career development prospects. The Prince’s Government is fully committed to meeting these challenges. On 14 February, in conjunction with the French authorities, we officially launched the new ZOU! train service as the rail transport market opens up.”

She also mentioned solutions for seasonal workers’ accommodation thanks to joint initiatives by the Government, the Association des Industries Hôtelières Monegasques and the Crous. At the end of the morning, Christophe Robino, Minister for Health and Social Affairs signed a charter concerning accommodation for Monegasque seasonal workers, in partnership with the Crous at Nice University and the AIHM.

© Communication department / Manuel Vitali

From May to September, studio flats will be available to rent at the Nice Crous for under €500 a month, including charges. Weekly rentals will also be available at €170. Alberte Escande, President of AIHM, told a press conference that “several employers have provisionally booked accommodation for their seasonal workers already.”

5,793 participants, a record

Speaking to Monaco Info, Christophe Robino announced a record number of participants, with almost 6,000 visitors: “Some may recall that last year we had 5,007 visitors. Employment is on the rise in Monaco. We are seeing an increase of 4% per year, which means we need to recruit a growing number of employees to ensure our businesses and companies survive, as well as our social model.”

This year’s forum also included a noteworthy new feature, with the addition of an area entirely dedicated to the luxury industry, where visitors were able to talk directly to managers from leading brands (such as Prada, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and APM Monaco), as well as stands dedicated to the yachting industry.

The Société des Bains de Mer, with its 130 professions, was also present. The SBM took advantage of the event to continue its annual recruitment drive, with a number of stands to enable potential candidates to find out more about opportunities within the Group.

© Communication department / Manuel Vitali

© Communication department / Manuel Vitali

© Communication department / Manuel Vitali

New digital tools to make job hunting easier in Monaco