Vintage night train between Marseille and Rome returns this summer

With a 92% occupancy rate and more than 3,000 passengers during its first season, the Espresso Riviera will resume service in June 2026, with three times as many trips and a customer base that is already won over.

Launched in 2024 on the Nice-Milan route before being extended to the Marseille-Rome route in 2025, the Espresso Riviera quickly won over rail travel enthusiasts. Last year, the Espresso Riviera recorded 3,042 passengers between July and the end of September, with French customers accounting for 43% of the total, ahead of Italians at 30%. This success has not escaped the attention of operator FS Treni Turistici Italiani, Trenitalia’s tourism subsidiary, which is determined to raise the bar for 2026.

Monaco still at the heart of the itinerary

From 4 June 2026, passengers will be able to board at Rome Termini and travel to the French Riviera (Nice, Monaco, Cannes, Marseille) aboard this vintage train with its mid-century charm. The route then runs along the Italian Riviera via Ventimiglia, Sanremo and Genoa, offering one of the most spectacular railway panoramas in the Mediterranean.

© Monaco Tribune

The frequency will be increased to three weekly rotations in 2026, compared to just one in the previous season. The season now runs from June to September, which is longer than in 2025. The train has also been extended to eleven carriages to accommodate growing demand.

Fares and reservations

The retro atmosphere has been preserved: couchette compartments, private cabins, a bar car and breakfast served as you wake up to the Ligurian landscape. Fares start at €94.90 for a shared couchette. Private cabins, including dinner and breakfast, are available for between €184.90 and €214.90. Tickets are expected to go on sale in March on the FS Treni Turistici Italiani website, so it’s best not to delay.