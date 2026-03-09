Sir Stelios Foundation donates €10 million to healthcare on small Greek islands

Sir Stelios and Adonis Georgiadis at the signing of the Foundation's official donation on 5 March © Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

The founder of easyGroup, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, whose philanthropic foundation is based in the Principality, has committed to funding the retention of 80 doctors on 47 remote Greek islands for seven years.

Sir Stelios Philanthropic Foundation announced in a statement on 5 March that it would be making a donation of more than €10 million to the Greek national health system. The donation agreement was signed during an official ceremony at the Prime Minister’s office, in the presence of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

“The programme targets 47 islands with a winter population of less than 4,000 inhabitants, served by the country’s smallest primary care facilities,” explained the Greek Prime Minister in a video posted on LinkedIn. Each of the 80 doctors concerned will receive an additional net income of €1,500 per month, paid over twelve months, bringing their net monthly remuneration to around €3,000.

© Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasised that this initiative differs from the usual donations, which focus on infrastructure, by targeting the healthcare system’s human resources directly. The high cost of living and isolation of these territories discourage many practitioners.

Double commitment to health for the Foundation

On the same day, the Stelios Foundation hosted an event in its conference room in Monaco dedicated to the prevention of strokes, attended by the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Christophe Robino, and specialists from the Nice University Hospital. These two events illustrate the Monegasque foundation’s ongoing commitment to access to healthcare.