Monaco’s Exotic Garden to reopen after six years of renovation

Closed since 2020 for a colossal renovation project, Monaco’s Exotic Garden is about to welcome back its visitors, and the Town Hall has a surprise in store for residents.

As part of the major municipal projects for 2026, Mayor Georges Marsan detailed the scope of the project in January: €17 million invested by the State, plus €1.5 million from the Town Hall, to consolidate the rocks, replace the footbridges and create a brand new reception area designed by architect Frédéric Jaunin. This investment is commensurate with the status of this site perched on the cliffside, offering one of the most breathtaking views of Monaco and the Mediterranean.

© Monaco Town Council

Residents invited to a preview

Before opening to the general public, the City of Monaco has reserved Sunday 29 March for Monegasques and residents. On that day, admission will be free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. upon presentation of an identity card or residence permit. From Monday 30 March, the garden will be open to all at the same times.

With its remarkable collection of succulents and cacti from all over the world, the Exotic Garden is part of the Principality’s living heritage and the memories of many Monegasques. Michèle Calman-Rayer, a reader of Monaco Tribune, recalls: “A magnificent garden where our science teacher took us several times.”

Practical information