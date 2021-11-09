











The Jardin exotique (exotic garden) has been chosen for the 2021 edition of Ulysses travel guides’ “150 plus beaux jardins du monde” (150 most beautiful gardens in the world’

It is probably the most popular garden in the Principality , and its popularity is about to grow… The Jardin exotique is honoured by the famous Ulysses travel guides, renowned for their discriminating selection of must-see places. It is now one of the “150 most beautiful gardens in the world” according to the 2021 edition of the book, published at the end of October.

The Ulysses guidebook selects gardens “based on their dazzling beauty, their botanical, cultural or artistic interest, the exceptional tourist experience they offer and their accessibility.” It therefore seems only natural that “the exploration of the Exotic Garden of Monaco, with its countless varieties of cacti and succulents” is recommended to readers.

Impossible to (re)visit for the moment

If the news makes you want to go for a stroll among the fabulous cactus and succulents of the cliffside garden, you’re going to have to wait. The garden is closed to the public until 2022 for “renovation and security work on the site”.

The Jardin exotique website does suggest an alternative, which is to visit the nearby Centre Botanique (botanical centre).

You can enjoy free admission from Tuesday to Friday, or book a guided tour to learn more about the countless plant species in the greenhouse.