Prince Albert II addresses hospital staff as CHPG prepares for a historic transition

Prince Albert II's speech, who was unfortunately unable to attend, was read by Christophe Robino, Minister of Health and Social Affairs © Stéphane Danna

Certification by the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) and the move into the hospital’s new building were at the heart of the 2026 New Year’s greetings.

Gathered on Monday 2 February for the traditional New Year’s ceremony, management, staff and representatives of the Monegasque authorities took stock of a remarkable 2025 while looking ahead to a historic transition.

And with good reason, as in 2025 the CHPG obtained a score of 100% during its certification by the HAS, accompanied by the mention “High Quality of Care”. This result was welcomed by all those involved, starting with Prince Albert II in a speech read by Christophe Robino, Government Advisor-Minister of Social Affairs and Health. “This result is a testament to the collective commitment of the teams (…) I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the healthcare, administrative, technical and logistics teams. Your daily dedication, your sense of service and your humanity are the driving force behind this institution, which plays an essential role in our country,” said the Sovereign.

The Director of the CHPG, Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, presented her New Year’s greetings to the staff © Stéphane Danna – Communications Department

A year of transition

Director Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges presented encouraging figures: admissions increased by 5% in 2025, representing a 19% increase since 2019. The patient recommendation rate has now reached a record high of 94%. ‘This score is neither a coincidence nor an achievement; it reflects a daily commitment, shared and embodied in the field,’ she said.

The move into the new hospital building will be the major event of 2026. Christophe Robino reminded the Government of the need to focus on “the changes required to ensure the smoothest possible transition from the current facility to the future facility”.

However, given the CHPG’s current deficit, Prince Albert II called for rigorous management and reaffirmed his desire to reach a lasting agreement with the French authorities on reforming the financing model. ‘The prospect of a transition to activity-based pricing (T2A) is a major development’, which must be fully integrated into the development of the new establishment, stressed the Sovereign, without losing sight of the essential: the quality of patient care.