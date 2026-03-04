In pictures: Charles Leclerc unveils photos of his civil wedding to Alexandra Saint-Mleux

A few hours after the ceremony at Monaco Town Hall, Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux posted numerous photos and videos of their wedding.

After tying the knot on the Rock, Charles Leclerc shared a series of photos from his wedding on Instagram. The post, accompanied by the caption ‘A day we’ll forever remember. 🤍 Part one is done and part 2 will be next year with all of our close ones’, quickly racked up over 6 million likes.

The couple travelled across the Principality in a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa © Charles Leclerc via Instagram

Among the first to react were the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, which sent its ‘Congratulations to the lovely couple!’, and Arthur Leclerc, the driver’s brother. Scuderia Ferrari, which also celebrated the union by posting photos of Charles in the team’s colours alongside Alexandra, greeted the event with a warm ‘Congrats Mr & Mrs Leclerc.’

Marie Ducruet, wife of Louis Ducruet, professional boxer Hugo Micallef, artist Jordan Saget, interior designer Cédric Capron and the Société des Bains de Mer also left messages under Charles’ Instagram post. French basketball player Tony Parker also joined in with the congratulations.

A dress by an Australian designer

Alexandra Saint Mleux chose a creation by Australian haute couture house Paolo Sebastian, founded by Paul Vasileff in Adelaide, for her big day. The French Chantilly lace mermaid-style dress was embellished with floral embroidery and raised butterflies, with the couple’s initials and wedding date custom-embroidered, a detail worthy of the most exceptional pieces.

In addition to the photos, Charles and Alexandra Leclerc also posted a short video on their Instagram account, revealing a few fleeting moments from their wedding day. These images were eagerly awaited by their millions of followers, who were able to catch a glimpse of the atmosphere and emotion of this celebration on the Rock.