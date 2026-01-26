Monaco welcomes 170 new citizens: milestone of 10,000 Monegasques within reach

The new Monegasques were honoured by Monaco City Hall on 23 January © Monaco Town Council

On Thursday 23 January, Monaco Town Council celebrated the individuals who obtained Monegasque nationality in 2025, as the Principality now counts 9,961 nationals.

In the Town Council’s marriage hall, Mayor Georges Marsan, accompanied by members of the Municipal Council, welcomed the new holders of the “red-and-white” passport. The annual ceremony, now a fixture of the institutional calendar, formally marks the citizens’ entry into the national community.

The programme included a presentation of the Commune’s responsibilities, followed by the presentation of symbolic gifts. These included a reproduction of the national anthem composed in 1931 by Louis Notari in the Monegasque language, the collection Aiço d’aiçi II, and a lithograph by Claude Rosticher depicting Sainte Dévote. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem performed by the Children’s Choir of the Rainier III Academy.

© Monaco Town Council

A step closer to the symbolic threshold of 10,000

In 2025, 170 people joined the ranks of Monegasque nationals, compared with 160 the previous year. A majority (55%) acquired nationality by descent, 33% through marriage, and 12% through naturalisation granted by Sovereign Ordinance.

As for Monegasque birth rates, according to IMSEE, only 98 babies of Monegasque nationality were born in 2024—far fewer than the 721 births recorded the same year at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG), whose maternity ward largely serves neighbouring French municipalities such as Menton, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Beausoleil.

As of 31 December 2025, the Principality counted exactly 9,961 Monegasques. Crossing the 10,000-citizen threshold, expected in the coming months, will mark a historic milestone for the 2 km² microstate.